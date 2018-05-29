Jets players say NFL owners 'missing point' with anthem rule

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

Researchers studying the death toll in Puerto Rico during and after Hurricane Maria have come up with a new estimate.

Fresh from another devastating flash flood that ripped apart their historic Maryland town, hundreds again ask themselves: 'Should I stay or should I go?'.

(DroneBase via AP). This image made from video provided by DroneBase shows vehicles swept by floodwater near the intersection of Ellicott Mills Drive and Main Street in Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May 28, 2018. Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman s...

Prosecutors are asking a court to dismiss charges against a Southern California man arrested on suspicion of having explosives after a blast killed his former girlfriend at her day spa.

(Melanie Grunder via AP,File). FILE - This Feb. 24, 2018 file photo released by Melanie Grunder shows Stephen Beal in Newbury Park, Calif. Prosecutors have dropped charges against Beal, arrested on suspicion of having explosives after a blast killed hi...

Amber Alert canceled for a missing toddler whose mother was found buried on the upstate New York farm where she worked; no reason given.

Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.

(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of clas...

Republican leaders in the Missouri House say GOP Gov. Eric Greitens has "put the best interest" of the state's residents first in deciding to resign.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this May 17, 2018 file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens looks on before speaking at an event near the capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens, a sometimes brash outsider whose unconventional resume as a Rhode...

(AP Photo/Ron Todt, File). FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, demonstrators protest outside the Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested three days earlier for waiting inside without ordering anything. On Tuesday, May 29...

Domination of the Scripps National Spelling Bee by Indian-Americans has gone on so long a 2nd generation has emerged.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Dr. Balu Natarajan, right, from Hinsdale, Ill., poses for a photograph with his son Atman Balakrishnan, 12, as they look at Dr. Natarajan's winning word, at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Oxon Hill...

A Philadelphia woman seen on video being punched in the head by a police officer on a New Jersey beach says she didn't spit at the officers before the altercation.

A judge says a secretive group supporting Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens must turn over documents subpoenaed by a legislative committee investigating allegations of misconduct by the Republican governor.

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Sports Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - Jermaine Kearse was far from pleased last week when he heard the details of the NFL's new policy on the national anthem.

The veteran wide receiver and his New York Jets teammates couldn't be happier, though, to have the full support of acting owner Christopher Johnson.

"For me personally, I'm very appreciative of him," Kearse said after practice Tuesday. "I think he kind of gets it."

NFL owners voted last Wednesday to require players to stand for the anthem or stay in the locker room. Teams will be fined if players don't stand. Some players have been kneeling during the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" before games the last two seasons to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

"Honestly, I'm disappointed," Kearse said. "I think they're kind of missing the point. For us as a team, I think if you've paid attention, nobody on our team kneeled, but that doesn't mean we don't support the causes of why people are kneeling."

Johnson said shortly after the league announced the policy that he will not punish his players for any peaceful protests - and would pay any potential fines incurred by the team as a result of his players' actions.

"To me, honestly, the conversation about whether players are kneeling or not, I felt like that conversation was dying and it didn't get brought up until they decided to make the rules," Kearse said. "So, I think we're kind of getting away from the actual cause. I think we're starting to focus on the kneeling part rather than the cause behind it.

"I wish they would be more like Chris, to be quite honest, and support the players and actively be involved and have those conversations with their players."

Added coach Todd Bowles: "It's always nice to have the owner have your back. It's about the issues for us. We didn't have a problem a year ago. We'll continue to talk as a group, as a team and as an organization, and go forward from there."

Left tackle Kelvin Beachum echoed Kearse's sentiments about the NFL's new policy. Beachum and quarterback Josh McCown are part of the Players Coalition, an advocacy group of NFL players that has had discussions with league owners on social matters.

"It is disappointing, but it is what it is at this point," Beachum said. "We've been talking about this issue for a number of years and the league finally made a decision. We're going to still continue to do the work. Our owner supports us in doing that work and he's with us as we're doing that work. So we're not going to keep talking this game and keep talking about the anthem. We're actually going to do something about it and go find a solution."

Johnson met with the entire team last week and explained to the players why he voted in favor of the new NFL rule - only San Francisco's Jed York abstained - while also assuring them they would not be punished by the team if they did not adhere to the league's policy.

"He's very supportive of us," Kearse said. "I mean, whether guys choose to or not, he supports our decision - their decision - but like I said, nobody last year kneeled. The fact that he'll support us any way he can is a very gratifying feeling."

Johnson took over the day-to-day operations of the team last June from his brother Woody, who is serving as the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom in President Donald Trump's administration. Trump frequently has been critical of players who have protested during the anthem, so it would appear a tough spot for the younger Johnson while balancing business, politics and family.

But Christopher Johnson immediately earned his players' respect last year when he went up to each one in the Jets' locker room before the team's home opener against Miami in September and asked if he could stand with them in unity.

Johnson, the players and the coaches stood - arms locked - on the sideline before every remaining game. Several players pointed to the owner's actions as playing a large role in establishing cohesiveness on a team that stuck together despite a 5-11 record.

But Johnson's latest stance has become a polarizing issue with some Jets fans and even politicians saying the owner's support of a player potentially protesting during the anthem is misguided.

"It's great that he stuck his neck out there," linebacker Darron Lee said, "because I know a lot of people feel passionate about that."

New York Rep. Pete King wrote on Twitter on Saturday that it was "disgraceful" that Johnson would pay fines for players who would kneel during the anthem. King added that Johnson's decision was "encouraging a movement premised on lies vs. police."

"Would he support all player protests?" King continued. "Would he pay fines of players giving Nazi salutes or spew racism? It's time to say goodbye to Jets!"

The Jets have not decided what they will do this year during the national anthem, but Lee said if he had to take "an educated guess," he thinks the team will lock arms again. Beachum and Kearse stressed that unity is the top priority with the Jets.

"I think it's very important that no matter what we do, that we do it together," Kearse said. "We're a locker room with different personalities, different thoughts, so not everybody thinks the same. Whatever we choose to do, if we can do it collectively, that would mean a lot more than individually."

___

For more AP NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

