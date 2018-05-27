Emergency crews responding to report of house fire in Waterloo - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Authorities are on scene of a reported house fire in Waterloo. 

Emergency crews were called to 1650 Plymouth Ave. before 8 p.m.

Witnesses say there are at least four fire trucks on scene, but there doesn't appear to be any smoke or flames coming out of the house. 

We are working to learn more information. 

