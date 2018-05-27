Luther softball sees season end in national semifinal

The Norse got one. They needed two. The Luther softball team fell 5-1 to Illinois Wesleyan in the semifinal round of the Division III College World Series ending their unexpected deep tournament run.More >>
The Luther College softball team kept it rolling. The fifth seeded Norse held on to defeat seventh seeded Case Western Reserve University 7-6 in an elimination battle Saturday night at the Division III College World Series.More >>
The Waterloo Columbus Sailors will have to wait another year. Fourth ranked Columbus, looking to reach the boys' state soccer tournament for the first time since 2013, fell to #14 Nevada 5-2 in the substate round of the postseason.More >>
Ryan and Luke Willis left almost everything on the court, Luke left some of it in the courtside grass. The cousins and Waverly-Shell Rock seniors toughed out a 2-1 win in extreme conditions over Fairfield Maharishi's Devan Burke and Kai Vessey to capture the class 1A state doubles championship.More >>
