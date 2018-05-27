Luther softball sees season end in national semifinal

The Norse got one. They needed two. The Luther softball team fell 5-1 to Illinois Wesleyan in the semifinal round of the Division III College World Series ending their unexpected deep tournament run. The loss came after the Norse defeated the Titans 5-2 earlier in the day.

IWU's Sam Berghoff opened the scoring with a 2-run home run off of Norse freshman Courtney Cooper in the third inning. The Titans added three more in the top of the seventh inning leaving the Norse in a 5-0 hole going to the final half frame.

The Norse managed to get a run in the bottom half when Brooke Banowetz hit a blooping double in to the gap in left-centerfield allowing Ashley Burrows to score from second. It was the only run Luther managed in the final game.

The Norse ended their historic season with a school record 43 wins.