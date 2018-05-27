Trump says US team in NKorea to plan summit

President Donald Trump says a U.S. team is in North Korea to "make arrangements for the Summit between Kim Jong Un and myself."

Trump tweeted Sunday that North Korea "has brilliant potential and will be a great economic and financial Nation one day."

The president added, "It will happen!" though his exact meaning was not clear.

The State Department said earlier Sunday that a team was in Panmunjom, which straddles the border inside the demilitarized zone, or DMZ. One can cross the border simply by stepping across a painted line.

But moving beyond several footsteps into the North at Panmunjom would be rare for U.S. officials.

Trump withdrew from the planned June 12 Singapore summit with Kim several days ago, but quickly announced that it could get back on track.