Witnesses: 1 person taken by ambulance

WATERLOO (KWWL) -

There's a heavy police presence in one eastern Iowa neighborhood.

Waterloo police were called to the 200 block of Parkview Boulevard at the Courtyard Park Apartments.

Witnesses say it looked like a person was taken from the scene by ambulance, and it appeared another person was put in the back of a police vehicle.

We're working to learn more information about this incident.

