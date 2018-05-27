92-year-old WWII vet celebrates getting his high school diploma - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

92-year-old WWII vet celebrates getting his high school diploma

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - A 92-year-old veteran finally gets his high school diploma.

Roy Gallatin never finished his senior year because he had to work to support his family. Then he joined the Marines.

When his grandson realized he never graduated, he called the school district, and he made sure he got his diploma.

The veteran says, "It was a very marvelous sight, and it meant a lot to me, but this all happened back when things weren't as easy as they are today."

One person who greeted Roy at his graduation was a senior going into the Marine Corps.

