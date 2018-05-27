TOMORROW: New firearm safety class to honor Clarksville teen

A family is turning their tragedy into a lesson on safety.

Clarksville teenager Kain Schild was killed in an accidental shooting about two weeks ago.

Tomorrow, Hick's Place in Cedar Falls will start a new class to honor the 15-year-old teen.

With permission from the family, they are starting the Kain Schild Firearm Safety Program.

Hick's Place Co-Owner Jennifer Laughlin Stevenson says this class will focus on education and safety. She says it's not about views on guns.

"I doesn't matter if you have guns in the home or not. I mean if you do, great. If you don't, that's fine. We want all the children and anyone, but we're going to focus on the children here; we want them to learn more about gun safety," she says.

Jennifer says Kain was a hardworking kid who loved the outdoors.

She says, "He called himself a backwoods boy. He was a true country boy. Hunting, fishing, and trapping was his life, and it was his family's life. It's a great loss."

She shared with KWWL what Kain's dad told her the day after he died.

"He said my son Kain, I could trust him when it came to hunting. He knows all about gun safety. He knows how to handle a gun. The problem is we don't know what other parents are teaching."

Jennifer adds, "We need to teach gun safety. Kids need to know what to do or say that could possibly save their lives or someone else's life. Regardless on what their views are, education is key. Someone holding a gun, who doesn't know how to use it, is not good."

The Kain Schild Firearm Safety Program starts TOMORROW. It will be tomorrow from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The address is 6658 Pashby Rd, Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613. It is free.

For this class specifically, they will be using laser tag equipment. They will not be using real guns. If this class fills up, Jennifer says they will be having classes every other month in the future.

To reach out:

Call: (319) 504-2883

Email: hicksplace.biz@gmail.com