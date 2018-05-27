Person discovers burning flag in Dubuque

Eastern Iowa police are investigating a complaint involving a scorched American flag this Memorial Day weekend.

A witness says it happened in the Timber Hyrst Subdivision sometime between 1 and 1:20 a.m.

A witness was coming back home around that time and saw the flag on fire.

The homeowner says they reached out to Dubuque police about the incident, but they didn't want to file a written police report.

Police say they're aware of the situation, and they're looking into it.