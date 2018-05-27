Nashua-Plainfield High School mourning the loss of 11th grader

An eastern Iowa school district is mourning the loss of one of their 11th graders this weekend.

A note was sent home to parents/guardians at Nashua-Plainfield High School regarding the death of Sam Hake, who reportedly passed away this weekend. Counselors will be available to all students Monday morning.

It reads:

"All of us at Nashua-Plainfield were saddened to receive news last evening of the passing of Sam Hake, one of our 11th grade students. We will be providing counseling support for our students on Monday morning starting at 9:00 a.m. in the junior high commons. We all react in individual ways to this type of event. Things such as developmental level, our relationships with the people impacted, our previous experience of loss, and our personal perceptions of death impact how we deal with this event. We should expect, try to understand, and accept a variety of emotions and behaviors. The most important things we should do is be supportive and encourage discussion about the events, our feelings, and what we can do in response to it. Sam impacted us in a lot of different ways. Sam will be remembered by his friendly smile and demeanor. Please let us know how we can assist you and your family. We will be available on Monday morning at 9 a.m. in the junior high commons. Sincerely, N-P Administrative Team."

KWWL reached out to the Chickasaw County Sheriff's Office for more information regarding Hake's death, but we have not heard back at this time.

Nashua-Plainfield Bands also put up a message on their Facebook page that reads: