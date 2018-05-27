TRACKING: Hot and humid Memorial Day

Summer-like weather is going to continue as we head into the work week. Tonight, temperatures will be around 70 degrees, and it will be humid. Any clouds early this evening should dissipate after sunset for a mostly clear sky.

Memorial Day is shaping up to be another hot, potentially record-breaking day with highs back in the middle and upper 90s, feeling closer to 100°. Be sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, and lather on the sunscreen if you're outside for a long time. The wind will be south 5-10 mph, and the sky remains mostly sunny, with a few more clouds in the afternoon. There may be a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Tuesday will be hot as well, with highs close to 90°. There is a chance for scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. That chance continues into Wednesday as well, but these chances aren't widespread at this point. Wednesday temperatures cool back down into the 80s, with 70s possible next weekend, which is typical for late May/early June.

