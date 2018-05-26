Update: Two dead in Waterloo crash

Eastern Iowa police confirm two people died in a crash this weekend.

Waterloo police say they were called to a crash at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Mobile Street at 5:40 p.m.

Authorities say a person on a motorcycle and the passenger in the car died on scene.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital and his or her injuries are serious.

---------------

Eastern Iowa police are on the scene of a car crash.

Waterloo police were called to the scene of MLK and Mobile just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses say they saw at least one vehicle on its side.

First responders were on scene with the Jaws of Life, and they had to cut the vehicle's roof.

We're working to learn whether anyone was hurt.

Right now, police are still on scene and part of MLK Jr. Drive is blocked at Barclay Street.

Please stay with KWWL as we continue to follow this story.