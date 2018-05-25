UPDATE: Link to music video with Taylor & Danielle Morris story

Earlier this week, we told you about a new music video by the Eli Young Band.

The song called "Love Ain't" features the story of Taylor Morris and his wife Danielle.

Click here if you would like to see and hear the song on YouTube.

***********************************

A Cedar Falls couple is featured in a new music video from the Eli Young Band.

The song called "Love Ain't" features the story of Taylor Morris and his wife Danielle.

Morris lost portions of his arms and both legs while serving in Afghanistan after an improvised explosive device, known as an IED, detonated under his feet.

The music video also features information about the Wounded Warrior Project.