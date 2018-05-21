"Not just for moms," Daddy Daughter Hair Factory in Cedar Falls

Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on Iran

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

Trump, Moon try to keep NKorea summit on track amid doubts

Rivers are drying up, popular mountain recreation spots are closing and water restrictions are in full swing as a persistent drought is intensifying its grip on pockets of the American Southwest.

(AP photo/Dan Elliott, File). FILE - In this July 25, 2017, file photo, rafters float down the Colorado River near Moab, Utah. Rivers are drying up, popular mountain recreation spots are closing and water restrictions are in full swing as a persistent ...

Wyoming to decide whether to allow grizzly bear hunting for first time in decades, would be biggest hunt in lower 48 states.

(AP Photo/Jim Urquhart, File). FILE - In this July 6, 2011, file photo, a grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. Wyoming will decide Wednesday, May 23, 2018, whether to allow grizzly bear hunting for the first time in de...

Amazon, Starbucks, Vulcan and other companies have pledged a total of more than $350,000 toward an effort to repeal Seattle's newly passed tax on large employers intended to combat homelessness.

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, file). FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, members of the public look on at a Seattle City Council before the council voted to approve a tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight homelessness in Seattl...

In a large study of company wellness programs, free electronic cigarettes did not help smokers quit more than usual methods such as nicotine patches did.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2014 file photo, a customer exhales vapor from an e-cigarette at a store in New York. In a large study of company wellness programs released on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, e-cigarettes worked no ...

Massachusetts and Rhode Island have announced offshore wind projects aimed at delivering a combined 1,200 megawatts of energy.

New wind projects would deliver enough power for 600K homes

Harvey Weinstein's lawyer says in a court filing that federal prosecutors in New York have launched a criminal investigation into the film producer.

Production wells at a geothermal plant under threat by lava flowing from Hawaii's volcano have been plugged to prevent toxic gases from seeping out.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). A a geothermal plant is seen from the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii, Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Authorities were racing Tuesday to close off production wells at the plant threatened by a lava flow from Kilauea volca...

The owner of South African hunting company has been indicted in the United States on charges of bribing Zimbabwe officials to let a hunting party shoot elephants inside a national park.

(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015, file photo, an elephant crosses a road at a national park in Hwange, Zimbabwe. Federal prosecutors in Colorado have indicted the owner of a South African hunting company, accusing the ...

The nation's newest weather satellite, launched less than three months ago, has a serious cooling problem.

New US weather satellite can't keep cool, could hurt photos

A top New Jersey lawmaker is urging all 50 states to reject so-called "integrity fee" payments to professional sports leagues in any sports betting legislation they enact.

Some parents reading this right now might be getting their kids ready for school.

That means they might be helping their younger kids style and comb their hair.

An eastern Iowa dad is proving that "hair care" isn't just a mom's job.

A.J. Johnson started Cedar Valley Daddy Daughter Hair Factory. He's showing dads how to style their daughters' hair, teaching them everything from how to do buns and braids, to how to do ponytails and chain link braids.

Johnson has three daughters of his own. He says this is important to him because, "it starts off that conversation of we're a family unit. We're a family as whole, and it doesn't matter what the problem is. We're both here for you. Mom and dad are here for you. And if mom is gone, that doesn't mean you can't come to dad and ask dad for help. "

Johnson says it's not about how well dads do when it comes to the different hair styles, but more importantly, it's about giving them a chance to spend quality time with their daughters.

The next eastern Iowa Daddy Daughter Hair Factory will be in Washington in July.

There will be another class in Cedar Falls in August.

If you are interested in registering or learning more, you can email cedarvalleyddhf@gmail.com..

You can follow the Facebook Page by clicking here.