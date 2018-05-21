"Not just for moms," Daddy Daughter Hair Factory in Cedar Falls - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

"Not just for moms," Daddy Daughter Hair Factory in Cedar Falls

Posted: Updated:
Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
    •   
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

Some parents reading this right now might be getting their kids ready for school.

That means they might be helping their younger kids style and comb their hair. 

An eastern Iowa dad is proving that "hair care" isn't just a mom's job. 

A.J. Johnson started Cedar Valley Daddy Daughter Hair Factory. He's showing dads how to style their daughters' hair, teaching them everything from how to do buns and braids, to how to do ponytails and chain link braids. 

Johnson has three daughters of his own. He says this is important to him because, "it starts off that conversation of we're a family unit. We're a family as whole, and it doesn't matter what the problem is. We're both here for you. Mom and dad are here for you. And if mom is gone, that doesn't mean you can't come to dad and ask dad for help. " 

Johnson says it's not about how well dads do when it comes to the different hair styles, but more importantly, it's about giving them a chance to spend quality time with their daughters. 

The next eastern Iowa Daddy Daughter Hair Factory will be in Washington in July.

There will be another class in Cedar Falls in August. 

If you are interested in registering or learning more, you can email cedarvalleyddhf@gmail.com.. 

You can follow the Facebook Page by clicking here. 

