Collared squirrels captured and released

A couple collared squirrels have been captured and released.

According to organizers at the Black Hawk Wildlife Rehab Project, they started getting calls about collared squirrels with bells attached to their collars in the Byron neighborhood of Waterloo during the last few weeks.

This week, they set a couple traps in the 1500 block of Byron to capture the collared squirrels.

Experts say they were concerned the collars would get caught on something, or they could eventually become embedded in their skin.

According to the Black Hawk Wildlife Director, they were able to capture two of the collared squirrels over the weekend, remove the collars, and then release them back into the Byron neighborhood.

However, they believe at least one more squirrel has yet to be caught.

