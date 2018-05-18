AP source: Cowboys' Gregory seeks return after yearlong ban

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

The morbid joke that a West Wing aide made about a gravely ill United States senator has become a rarity in the frenetic whirlwind of news around President Donald Trump: a controversy with staying power.

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town

AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years ago

The husband of a New Jersey teacher killed along with a student in a school bus crash that also injured dozens of others says he's "in shock, devastated and totally crushed" by the tragedy.

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town.

The ex-boyfriend of a Southern California spa owner killed by an exploding package has been charged with illegal possession of a destructive device but not with the killing.

Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in Texas.

(Steve Gonzale/Houston Chronicle via AP). Law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter in front of Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

The calls for tighter gun controls that have swelled since the February mass shooting at a Florida high school have barely registered in gun-loving Texas, at least to this point.

(Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle via AP). A woman prays in the grass outside the Alamo Gym where parents wait to reunite with their kids following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

Investigators are working to determine why a school bus taking a group of fifth-graders on a field trip collided with a dump truck and tipped over in New Jersey, killing a student and a teacher.

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s.

The House is pressing toward a showdown vote on stricter work and job training requirements for food stamps that are combined with a renewal of farm subsidies, but the measure's chances are iffy because of an unrelated scrap over immigration.

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP). Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in an armchair discussion at a luncheon given by the Economic Club of New York on Thursday, May 17, 2018, in New York.

(KTRK-TV ABC13 via AP). In this image taken from video law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. The Santa Fe school district issued an alert...

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File). FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2016, file photo, Dallas Cowboys' Randy Gregory stands on the sideline late in the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Arlington, Texas. A person with direct knowledge ...

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

DALLAS (AP) - Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory is seeking reinstatement to the NFL after missing the 2017 season over multiple violations of the league's substance-abuse policy, a person with direct knowledge of the application said Friday.

Gregory's application should be received by the league office within days in hopes that he will be reinstated in time for training camp in late July, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of privacy stipulations in the drug policy.

The NFL's policy says those involved in the process will work to help Commissioner Roger Goodell rule within 60 days of receiving the application. The league declined to comment.

The 25-year-old Gregory last played in the 2016 regular-season finale, when the former Nebraska standout had his first career sack at the end of his second season. He was suspended before Dallas' playoff loss , his third suspension of the season.

Gregory slid to the Cowboys at the end of the second round in 2015 because of off-field concerns that included a positive test for marijuana at the NFL combine.

The Cowboys have backed Gregory's attempt to return to the field, with several teammates writing letters of recommendation to the NFL as part of the application process. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones, whose recent second-round gambles in the draft haven't paid off, has praised Gregory's character repeatedly during the pass rusher's absence.

"I'm very aware of how hard he's working to get back in the league and get back on the field," Jones said last week. "It's concerning that he needs to be in a team environment and needs to be a part of the regime of preparing to actually compete and so all of that will be a challenge for him, but very do-able."

Gregory was considered one of the best pass rushers in his draft, and there was promise early with a strong rookie training camp. Gregory vowed that he wanted to make good on his word to Jones that he could control his issues with marijuana.

But he only made it through one season, and didn't have a sack while missing four games with an ankle injury.

The first suspension was announced in February 2016, and he was away from the team during training camp while in rehab. The second suspension came seven months later. Gregory remained with the team while serving the 14-game ban before playing in the final two games.

The yearlong suspension kept Gregory from participating in club activities and banned him from team facilities except for sessions with the person in charge of his treatment.

"We're still thinking about him and hoping he gets everything done the right way off the field and then good things will happen for him," executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones said last week. "If that happens, then we all know what kind of player he can be."

