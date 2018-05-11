Drivers steer clear of discussing potential NASCAR sale

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accomplice

Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accomplice

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'

Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'

A large fire that began when search warrants were being served in a southeast Oklahoma town has burned several buildings.

A large fire that began when search warrants were being served in a southeast Oklahoma town has burned several buildings.

Jury that convicted the younger of two Oklahoma brothers in the fatal stabbings of five family members still needs to decide whether he should have a chance of being paroled.

Jury that convicted the younger of two Oklahoma brothers in the fatal stabbings of five family members still needs to decide whether he should have a chance of being paroled.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, April 17, 2018 file photo, Michael Bever, center, is led from a courtroom following jury selection in his trial in Tulsa, Okla. At right is his defense attorney Corbin Brewster. Michael Bever, the y...

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, April 17, 2018 file photo, Michael Bever, center, is led from a courtroom following jury selection in his trial in Tulsa, Okla. At right is his defense attorney Corbin Brewster. Michael Bever, the y...

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin has signed a law that gay rights advocates say will allow religious-based adoption agencies to discriminate against same-sex couples in placing children.

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin has signed a law that gay rights advocates say will allow religious-based adoption agencies to discriminate against same-sex couples in placing children.

Executives from 10 auto companies will meet with President Donald Trump and cabinet officials Friday to discuss the administration's plan to reduce gas mileage and pollution requirements enacted during the Obama administration.

Executives from 10 auto companies will meet with President Donald Trump and cabinet officials Friday to discuss the administration's plan to reduce gas mileage and pollution requirements enacted during the Obama...

Companies, local governments proposed new immigration detention centers in Midwestern states in response to an ICE request as agency steps up arrests in middle of U.S.

Companies, local governments proposed new immigration detention centers in Midwestern states in response to an ICE request as agency steps up arrests in middle of U.S.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File). File-This Feb. 25, 2018, file photo shows Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin speaking during the panel Caring for our Veterans at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting in Washington. Fallin vetoed a bill late F...

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File). File-This Feb. 25, 2018, file photo shows Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin speaking during the panel Caring for our Veterans at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting in Washington. Fallin vetoed a bill late F...

A cyber security firm says "a specific attack" was among the possible reasons for the crash of a website that was reporting results in a Tennessee county's primary elections.

A cyber security firm says "a specific attack" was among the possible reasons for the crash of a website that was reporting results in a Tennessee county's primary elections.

The management group for R. Kelly said he would go ahead with his concert in North Carolina in spite of calls for the performance to be canceled.

The management group for R. Kelly said he would go ahead with his concert in North Carolina in spite of calls for the performance to be canceled.

(Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2013, file photo, R. Kelly performs onstage at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Spotify has removed R. Kelly’s music from its playlists, citing its new policy on h...

(Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2013, file photo, R. Kelly performs onstage at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Spotify has removed R. Kelly’s music from its playlists, citing its new policy on h...

Warnings that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could shoot boulders and ash out of its summit crater are prompting some to cancel their plans to visit the Big Island.

Warnings that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could shoot boulders and ash out of its summit crater are prompting some to cancel their plans to visit the Big Island.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Ken Gadd, a first-time visitor from Dayton, Ohio, takes pictures of the entrance to Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii, Friday, May 11, 2018. The park is closed due to the threat of an explosive volcanic eruption. Warnings that Haw...

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Ken Gadd, a first-time visitor from Dayton, Ohio, takes pictures of the entrance to Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii, Friday, May 11, 2018. The park is closed due to the threat of an explosive volcanic eruption. Warnings that Haw...

(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley). NASCAR Cup Series driver Matt Kenseth waits in the garage as his crew makes adjustments to his car following a failed inspection for this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway Friday, May 11, 2018, in Kans...

(AP Photo/Ed Zurga). Driver Kyle Busch walks to his car prior for a practice round for this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway Friday, May 11, 2018, in Kansas City, Kan.

(AP Photo/Ed Zurga). Driver Kevin Harvick, left, listens to his crew chief Rodney Childers as he waits for the beginning of a practice session for this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway Friday, May 11, 2018, in Kansas City, Kan.

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Kevin Harvick has spent more than two decades racing in NASCAR series, winning a championship at its highest level and spending the better part of a decade owning an Xfinity and Truck Series team.

That makes him uniquely positioned to discuss any potential sale of NASCAR.

Yet when the driver of the No. 4 Chevrolet for Stewart-Haas Racing showed up at Kansas Speedway on Friday, fresh off his fourth victory in the first 10 races this season, about the last thing he wanted to talk about was a report that the France family was exploring the sale of the struggling series.

"Today it's really about racing for me, and trying to focus on what I need to do," Harvick said. "If I knew the specifics of it, and even whether it's true, it would be easier to give you my opinion."

Well, turns out Harvick has plenty of opinions about it.

He spent time during his SiriusXM radio show "Happy Hours" this week discussing the potential sale, pointing out the possibility for "downsizing and efficiency" that would save money on overhead. He mused about whether track ownership would be included. Whether a private equity group would take over in the same mold of Formula One, or whether a technology giant could acquire the series to bolster its portfolio. And whether the very structure of ownership would change.

"Is it somebody that comes in and says, 'OK, we're going to structure it like an actual league where everybody's kind of sharing in the TV revenue more evenly?'" Harvick asked. "So that they're not so dependent on sponsors? So that these team owners can have real franchises that are worth value that other people want to come in to buy? I think there's some real opportunities you could talk about."

Harvick did acknowledge before practice Friday that a potential sale, which was first reported by Reuters, could uniquely prop up a sport that's been struggling with attendance and TV ratings.

"NASCAR is a business. There's always going to be transition of ownership and, you know, that's something that happens in every business," he said. "I think as you look at that, the opportunities that you have in those situations, people aren't buying companies to make them worse. I think there's always opportunity if there was a sale for something to get better."

NASCAR chairman Brian France has been less visible since the end of last season, driving long-whispered rumors that the series founded by his family could be on the block. Then last week, Reuters reported that Goldman Sachs had been retained to explore a potential sale, though it's unclear whether there are any serious suitors at this time.

NASCAR president Brent Dewar said in a memo this week to employees, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, that the France family "remains dedicated to the long-term growth of our sport."

Still, the top-tier has struggled to drum up interest in recent seasons, sending attendance and TV ratings plummeting. In turn, major sponsors such as Lowe's and Home Depot have scaled back or pulled out entirely, leaving a sport that depends heavily on sponsorship in a precarious situation.

It hasn't helped that some of racing's most popular drivers, including Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon, have retired in recent years, and that a new wave of talent has yet to build a following.

"We'll have to see going forward," reigning champion Martin Truex Jr. said. "I think the people thinking about the doom and the gloom and the racing coming to an end, that's just not going to happen. But I think there's a real opportunity if it does happen for some good things to happen."

Truex said those specifics, though, were a discussion for another time.

Several other drivers said they were likewise unconcerned about a potential sale.

"As long as there's a place for me to show up and race, I have my helmet. I'm ready to race," Aric Almirola said. "The World Karting Association or in Florida or whatever the next series was, the NASCAR late model series - I just show up every single weekend excited to race. That's what I love, that's what I've done. As long as there's a platform and ride to go racing, I don't care who owns it."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.