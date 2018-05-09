Warner says he considered NFL return at 46

With his 47th birthday fast approaching, former UNI Panther Kurt Warner said he'd recently considered a return to the National Football League for the upcoming season.

During an appearance on the broadcast of Monday night's Saint Louis Cardinals, Minnesota Twins game, the former quarterback said he had a conversation with an NFL coach about a possible comeback. Warner said he even had the go-ahead from his wife Brenda. The un-named team, however, moved on without him.

Warner last played more than eight years ago, with his final game coming on January 16, 2010, in the playoffs against New Orleans. He was inducted in to the Pro Football Hall of Fame last year.