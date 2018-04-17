THIS MORNING: Veterans head to D.C. for Eastern Iowa Honor Flight #31

Today is the first Eastern Iowa Honor Flight of this year. This will be flight #31.

Around 100 veterans will head to the Eastern Iowa Airport this morning. Their flight is expected to leave at 7:00 a.m.

According to a press release, the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight says, "since we began operations in 2009, to date, we have transported 2,566 Veterans, plus their guardians to Washington, DC to visit the memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifice. While there, they will visit the WWII, Korean, Vietnam memorials, as well as visit Arlington National Cemetery, and other memorials."

Veterans will begin reporting to the Eastern Iowa Airport at 5:30 a.m. this morning. The estimated return time to Cedar Rapids (barring any delays) is 9:30 p.m.

Anyone in the community can come out and welcome the veterans home. Parking is free.

The Eastern Iowa Honor Flight says they advise people to come early because the lots fill up pretty quickly. You can park in either long or short term lots. When you come into the terminal, please stop by and pick up your free parking pass.

They add, "Many of our Veterans never received a “thank you, welcome home” when they returned from their service. Here is your chance to make up for that."