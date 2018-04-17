TRACKING: Sunny Tuesday, wintry weather Wednesday

It's the winter that doesn't seem to want to end, and it will continue over the next couple days. We stay below normal for the next few days.

Tuesday, we will see plenty of sunshine, which will be a nice sight to see. Temperatures will still be well below average, in the 40s to around 50, with northwest winds around 5 to 15 mph.

Our next storm system will be a quick mover, but bring winter impacts to eastern Iowa Tuesday night and Wednesday, and it will be breezy... again A chance for a wintry mix tracks in late Tuesday night, especially across our northern counties. Freezing rain and sleet will be possible, switching over to snow during the day on Wednesday. Areas south of Highway 20 may have a little bit of rain mixing in as well, but it will be mostly snow across northern Iowa. A few inches of snow are possible north of Highway 20, along with a light glaze of ice. We could have some thunderstorms track through, which would increase the total snow and rainfall we see. WINTER STORM WARNINGS, WATCHES and ADVISORIES are posted along and north of Highway 30 for late tonight through Wednesday.

That storm will track out Wednesday night, leaving us with quiet weather for the remainder of the work week. Thursday we will have temperatures in the middle 40s, with upper 40s and lower 50s possible Friday. Middle and upper 50s are possible this weekend, with 60 possible next week.

