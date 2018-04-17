UPDATE: AMBER Alert canceled for missing Iowa kids

UPDATE: The AMBER Alert has been canceled. The children have been located and thus the AMBER Alert is no longer in effect.

---------------

Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert, after they believe two children have been abducted.

According to the Iowa AMBER Alert website, authorities are looking for 4-year-old Bryson Milroy and 2-year-old Braxton Milroy, who they believe was abducted by 27-year-old Taylor Milroy.

Officers say they're from Toronto, which is in Clinton County. They believe Taylor Milroy is possibly taking the children to the Colona, Illinois area.

Authorities are looking for a 2006 Silver Hyundai with the license plate number V809407.

If you have any information, call police.