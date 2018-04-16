Dubuque tops Green Bay 3-1 to open USHL playoffs

The Dubuque Fighting Saints rallied from a second period deficit to defeat Green Bay 3-1 in game one of their opening round playoff series. The Saints put themselves in a position to close out the series Tuesday night.More >>
Waterloo Black Hawk defenseman Ben Finkelstein claimed his fifth USHL Defenseman of the Week honor on Monday after a big weekend that helped the team capture the Anderson Cup as the league's regular season champions.More >>
Brady Ellingson is headed to Des Moines to play for coach Darian DeVries and the Drake Bulldogs. Ellingson announced in March that he was leaving the Iowa program, on Monday he confirmed on his twitter account that Drake is the destination.More >>
The Iowa State Athletics Department received permission from the Board of Regents at its meeting today to continue with planning for the creation of a sports performance center, an expansion of the Bergstrom Football Complex, an improved Jack Trice Stadium north entrance as well as new team areas for several Olympic sports.More >>
