Dubuque tops Green Bay 3-1 to open USHL playoffs

The Dubuque Fighting Saints rallied from a second period deficit to defeat Green Bay 3-1 in game one of their opening round playoff series. The Saints put themselves in a position to close out the series Tuesday night.

Dubuque, however, found themselves trailing after the first period. Green Bay's Nolan Moyle scored on a wrap-around goal on the first shot of the game just over a minute in. The Saints got the equalizer from Tyce Thompson on a rebound attempt later in the second period.

Taylor Schneider then ended an 18-game goal-less drought scoring the go-ahead tally by putting home a centering pass off the stick of Quinn Preston early in the final period. Preston added an empty netter in the final minute to finish off the Gamblers and take game one.

Dubuque and Green Bay hook up again Tuesday night in Green Bay's Resch Center as the Saints take their first opportunity to move to the second round of the postseason.