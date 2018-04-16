Black Hawks' Finkelstein earns fifth honor

Waterloo Black Hawk defenseman Ben Finkelstein claimed his fifth USHL Defenseman of the Week honor on Monday after a big weekend that helped the team capture the Anderson Cup as the league's regular season champions.

Finkelstein scored a goal in each of the win's over Madison and Des Moines and accumulated five total points in the two games. He's scored 8 goals and recorded 26 assists despite playing in just 23 games after joining the team in January.

Waterloo will open the playoffs this weekend after earning a first round bye. Exact dates and the opponent have yet to be determined.