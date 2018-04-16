UPDATE: Alburnett firefighter dies after pickup truck rolls over him in drive-thru

UPDATE: An Alburnett firefighter has died after Marion Police say a truck rolled over him.

In a Facebook post, the Alburnett Fire Department writes "Alburnett Fire lost a good man, firefighter, mentor, and friend today. Curtis Schantz served on the fire department for 33 years. His knowledge and experience will be greatly missed. Please pray for his family."

Jordan Mickle contributed to this report.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Police in Marion say a man has died after his pickup truck apparently rolled over him while he was waiting in a Dairy Queen drive-thru.

Officers say the accident happened around 11:50 a.m. Monday at the Eagleview Drive Dairy Queen location, when 74-year-old Curtis Schantz tried to fix his F Series Super Duty truck after it had broken down while in line. With Schantz under the hood, officers say the truck rolled forward and drove over the Alburnett man.

Schantz was rushed to a nearby hospital, but did not survive his injuries from the accident.