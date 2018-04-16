Police: Iowa man dies after pickup truck rolls over him in drive-thru

Police in Marion say a man has died after his pickup truck apparently rolled over him while he was waiting in a Dairy Queen drive-thru.

Officers say the accident happened around 11:50 a.m. Monday at the Eagleview Drive Dairy Queen location, when 74-year-old Curtis Schantz tried to fix his F Series Super Duty truck after it had broken down while in line. With Schantz under the hood, officers say the truck rolled forward and drove over the Alburnett man.

Schantz was rushed to a nearby hospital, but did not survive his injuries from the accident.