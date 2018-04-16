Survivor shares his story as Holocaust history fades

A recent study says more people, specifically millennials, are forgetting about the Holocaust.

That study, done by Claims Conference, claims that 41% of millennials believe two million Jews or fewer were killed during the Holocaust when more than six million were killed. Another two-thirds surveyed didn't know what Auschwitz was.

On Monday, one of the youngest survivors of the Holocaust returned to Iowa to share his story of survival.

Last year, Michael Bornstein's book "The Survivor Club" was released. In it, tells his story of being rescued from Auschwitz at only four-years-old. Bornstein was also a University of Iowa graduate. His daughter, Debbie Bornstein Holinstat, helped write the book for her father.

Rolling up his left sleeve, Bornstein reveals a fading tattoo, fading much like the history of the Holocaust.

"Instead of being called Mike, I was prisoner B1148," he said.

Bornstein spoke Monday at Mount Mercy University for his first of his five stops at Iowa colleges. Given the recent survey, Bornstein and his daughter believe it's more important than ever to continue to share his story.

"Forgetting that it ever happened. As a daughter of a survivor, we can't let it happen," Debbie said. "It's so upsetting. I don't know how we got to this point. For about 30 years, 40 years, after the Holocaust, nobody talked about it, including my own dad. Then suddenly, people started talking. They realized the importance of it. It is so important today, more than ever, there's discrimination, not just against Jewish people."

Bornstein said telling his story also passes on an important message to younger generations.

"It's really important for kids to understand that discrimination and bias breeds more hatred and they need to speak up and minimize that," he said.

Through telling his story both in person and on paper, he hopes history can stay alive.

"I think it makes people aware of what happened. Makes them aware that it can happen again in the future," Bornstein said. "Never forget. Never forget the past."

The book, "The Survivor Club" is now being adapted into school curriculum in New York.