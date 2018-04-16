Students show off inventions at state competition

The youngest of inventors came to together to show off inventions they had created.

Inside the Marriott Hotel in Coralville, close to 200 students from 3rd to 8th grade displayed their inventions, which they created, to judges and then their families.

Invent Iowa hosts the annual competition with the purpose of stimulating young kids to use creativity in finding solutions to modern-day problems.

"Even though you are that young, that you can have this idea, have this invention that you can bring on, carry through, and have something come out of that," Ashlee Van Fleet, Administrator of Curriculum Instruction at the Belin-Blank Center, said. Belin-Blank Center put on the state competition.

A few of the bright ideas from the competition included a water sipper in a pillow cause, a lighted up tackle box, and a full body umbrella.

The mind behind the umbrella was 3rd grader, Brinlee Courtney, from St. Patrick Lower Grade School, who came up with the idea after enduring raining football games and track meets for her older brother and sister

"It's for so I don't get cold or wet when it's raining," Courtney said.

The top winners in the two grade categories will go on to compete in Michigan at the national competition.