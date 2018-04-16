Des Moines Register writer among 2018 Pulitzer Prize winners

The 2017 Pulitzer Prize winners and finalists:

JOURNALISM

Public Service

The New York Times and The New Yorker for stories about disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and other powerful men who have been accused of sexual harassment and abuse. The citation notes the reporting by the Times' Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey and Ronan Farrow of The New Yorker has spurred "a worldwide reckoning about sexual abuse of women."

Also nominated as a finalist: The Kansas City Star for stories about the Kansas government's "obsession with secrecy" and lack of transparency in numerous areas, including law enforcement and child welfare services.

------

Breaking News Reporting

The Press-Democrat in Santa Rosa, California, for coverage of devastating wildfires.

Also nominated as finalists: The Houston Chronicle for its coverage of Hurricane Harvey and The New York Times for its coverage of the Las Vegas mass shooting.

------

Investigative Reporting

The Washington Post for its coverage of sexual harassment allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Also nominated as finalists: The Miami Herald for an investigation of Florida's juvenile justice system by reporters Carol Marbin Miller and Audra D.S. Burch, and Tim Eberly of The Virginian-Pilot for reporting that changed the state's secretive parole board.

------

Explanatory Reporting

The Arizona Republic and USA Today Network for multimedia reporting including podcasts and virtual reality that examined President Donald Trump's proposal to construct a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Also nominated as finalists: Michael Kimmelman of The New York Times for a series on climate change, and the staff of ProPublica for its reporting on the United States' high rate of maternal deaths and why many of them are preventable.

------

Local Reporting

The Cincinnati Enquirer for stories on the city's heroin epidemic.

Also nominated as finalists: The Chicago Tribune's Jason Grotto, Sandhya Kambhampati and Ray Long and ProPublica Illinois for an examination of 100 million tax records that showed systematic neglect of majority black and Latino neighborhoods, and The Boston Globe for stories that showed how racism had infiltrated all aspects of life in the city.

------

National Reporting

The New York Times and The Washington Post for their deeply-sourced stories on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Also nominated as finalists: Amy Julia Harris and Shoshana Walter of Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting for stories on practices in several states that steered defendants into private drug rehabs that functioned as work camps, and Brett Murphy of USA Today Network for reports on truckers who haul goods from America's ports.

------

International Reporting

Reuters reporters Clare Baldwin, Andrew R.C. Marshall and Manuel Mogato for their reports on killings made during Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs.

Also nominated as finalists: The Associated Press for its coverage of the U.S.-led campaign that led to the liberation of Mosul from Islamic State control, and Buzzfeed News for stories on how operatives with apparent ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin had killed perceived enemies in Britain and the United States.

------

Feature Writing

Rachel Kaadzi Ghansah, a freelance reporter for GQ for her profile on Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof.

Also nominated as finalists: John Woodrow Cox of The Washington Post for stories about gun violence told through the eyes of children, and Norimitsu Onishi of The New York Times for the final days of Japan's isolated elderly population.

------

Commentary

John Archibald of the Alabama Media Group for his columns that called out hypocrisy, corrupt politicians and championed the rights of women.

Also nominated as finalists: Jelani Cobb of The New Yorker for her commentary on race, and Steve Lopez of the Los Angeles Times for his columns on California's housing crisis.

------

Criticism

Jerry Saltz of New York magazine for his work on visual art in America.

Also nominated as finalists: Carlos Lozada of The Washington Post for his books on criticism, and Manohla Dargis of The New York Times for columns about the exploitation of women in Hollywood.

------

Editorial Writing

Andie Dominick of The Des Moines Register for editorials on damaging consequences of the state's privatization of Medicaid.

Also nominated as finalists: The New York Times for a nine-part series on why people with a history of domestic violence should be restricted from having guns, and Sharon Grigsby of The Dallas Morning News for editorials on Baylor University's response to sexual assault on campus.

------

Editorial Cartooning

Jake Halpern, freelance writer and Michael Sloan, freelance cartoonist for a graphic series published by The New York Times on the struggles of a family of refugees living with the fear of deportation.

Also nominated as finalists: Mark Fiore, freelance cartoonist, for his animated editorial cartoons, and Mike Thompson of the Detroit Free Press for cartoons on a variety of social issues.

------

Breaking News Photography

Ryan Kelly of The Daily Progress in Charlottesville, Virginia, for his image of a driver plowing through demonstrators.

Also nominated as a finalist: Ivor Prickett, a freelance photographer whose images for The New York Times showed the impact of survivors of war in Mosul and Raqqa.

------

Feature Photography

Reuters for its photographs that showed the violence experienced by the Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar.

Also nominated as finalists: Kevin Frayer, freelance photographer for Getty Images, who also documented the Rohingya crisis; Lisa Krantz of the San Antonio Express-News for her images of a boy battling an incurable disorder; and Meridith Kohut, a freelance photographer who documented the starvation of children in Venezuela for The New York Times.

------

LETTERS, DRAMA AND MUSIC

Fiction

"Less," by Andrew Sean Greer

Also nominated as finalists: "In the Distance," by Hernan Diaz and "The Idiot," by Elif Batuman

------

Drama

"Cost of Living," by Martyna Majok

Also nominated as finalists: "Everybody," by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and "The Minutes," by Tracy Letts

------

History

"The Gulf: The Making of an American Sea," by Jack E. Davis

Also nominated as finalists: "Fear City: New York's Fiscal Crisis and the Rise of Austerity Politics," by Kim Phillips-Fein and "Hitler in Los Angeles: How Jews Foiled Nazi Plots Against Hollywood and America," by Steven J. Ross

------

Biography or Autobiography

"Prairie Fires: The American Dreams of Laura Ingalls Wilder," by Caroline Fraser

Also nominated as finalists: "Richard Nixon: The Life," by John A. Farrell and "Robert Lowell, Setting the River on Fire: A Study of Genius, Mania, and Character," by Kay Redfield Jamison

------

Poetry

"Half-light: Collected Poems 1965-2016," by Frank Bidart

Also nominated as finalists: "Incendiary Art," by Patricia Smith and "semiautomatic," by Evie Shockley

------

General Nonfiction

"Locking Up Our Own: Crime and Punishment in Black America," by James Forman Jr.

Also nominated as finalists: "Notes on a Foreign Country: America Abroad in a Post-America World" by Suzy Hansen and "The Evolution of Beauty: How Darwin's Forgotten Theory of Mate Choice Shapes the Animal World -- and Us," by Richard O. Prum

------

Music

"DAMN.," by Kendrick Lamar.

Also nominated as finalists: "Quartet," by Michael Gilbertson and "Sound from the Bench," by Ted Hearne.



