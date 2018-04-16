UPDATE: No injuries reported in Cedar Rapids house fire

UPDATE: No one is hurt after a home catches fire.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says shortly before 8:00 p.m. Monday night, they responded to 1638 B Avenue NE for a fire. Smoke was seen coming from a 2nd story bathroom.

Firefighters say there was moderate smoke on the first and second floor. They later found the fire in the walls of the first floor, and also noticed the fire made its way into the attic. Firefighters were eventually able to put the fire out.

There were people inside the home at the time, but they got out safely. They're receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The smoke alarms were working at the time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Jordan Mickle contributed to this report.

--------------------------------------

PREVIOUS STORY:

Cedar Rapids emergency crews are at the scene of a house fire.

Authorities with the police and fire departments say the call for the fire in the 1600 block of B Avenue Northeast came in around 8 p.m. on Monday night. They say no injuries have been reported from the scene, but expect that the fire has done significant damage. No estimate was immediately available.

This is a developing story, stay with KWWL on air and online as more information emerges.