No injuries reported in Cedar Rapids house fire

Cedar Rapids emergency crews are at the scene of a house fire.

Authorities with the police and fire departments say the call for the fire in the 1600 block of B Avenue Northeast came in around 8 p.m. on Monday night. They say no injuries have been reported from the scene, but expect that the fire has done significant damage. No estimate was immediately available.

This is a developing story, stay with KWWL on air and online as more information emerges.