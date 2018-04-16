No injuries reported in Cedar Rapids house fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

No injuries reported in Cedar Rapids house fire

Posted: Updated:
Written by Zach Garcia, Producer
Connect
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Cedar Rapids emergency crews are at the scene of a house fire.

Authorities with the police and fire departments say the call for the fire in the 1600 block of B Avenue Northeast came in around 8 p.m. on Monday night. They say no injuries have been reported from the scene, but expect that the fire has done significant damage. No estimate was immediately available.

This is a developing story, stay with KWWL on air and online as more information emerges. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.