YMCA of Black Hawk County to host Healthy Kids Day on April 21 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

YMCA of Black Hawk County to host Healthy Kids Day on April 21

Posted: Updated:
Written by Abby Turpin, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
New this year - goat yoga! New this year - goat yoga!

Learn how your kids can stay active at the YMCA of Black Hawk County's Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, April 21.  This free community event hopes to inspire parents and kids to stay physically and mentally active throughout the summer months.

The first 50 families who come to the annual event will receive free one-month family memberships.

The event features games, healthy cooking lessons, arts and crafts, and STEM activities.  Other free activities happening during the day are a youth cheerleading clinic, family swim and swim assessments, youth basketball, and a taekwondo clinic.

Also this year?  Goat yoga!

"We aren't "kidding."  This will be fun!  From 9 until 9:30 am this Saturday, as part of our Healthy Kids Day event, we will have goat yoga.  This will also be a free family event," said Marketing Coordinator, Mikayla Lien.

YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day takes place from 2 until 5 p.m at the facility at 669 South Hackett Road in Waterloo. For more information, call 319-233-3531 or click here You can also visit their Facebook Page for a complete schedule of the day's events.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.