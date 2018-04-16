YMCA of Black Hawk County to host Healthy Kids Day on April 21

Learn how your kids can stay active at the YMCA of Black Hawk County's Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, April 21. This free community event hopes to inspire parents and kids to stay physically and mentally active throughout the summer months.

The first 50 families who come to the annual event will receive free one-month family memberships.

Also this year? Goat yoga!

"We aren't "kidding." This will be fun! From 9 until 9:30 am this Saturday, as part of our Healthy Kids Day event, we will have goat yoga. This will also be a free family event," said Marketing Coordinator, Mikayla Lien.

YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day takes place from 2 until 5 p.m at the facility at 669 South Hackett Road in Waterloo. For more information, call 319-233-3531 or click here. You can also visit their Facebook Page for a complete schedule of the day's events.