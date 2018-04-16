Aggressive goose protects nest, chases students on Kirkwood campus

Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids is warning students to steer clear of an area after a pair of geese chose to nest in the middle of campus.

We are told father goose has been chasing and hissing at students.

"If he gets fearful or if he gets intimidated by any means he'll be back up in this parking lot and usually likes to sneak up on folks and give them a hard time," says Troy McQuillen, Kirkwood VP Facilities & Security.

The college has put up signage and fenced off the area where mama goose is warming her eggs.

The nest sits right by a parking lot and along a main path for students to get to class.

"Unfortunately sometimes students are detracted for other reasons, don't see the sign right away and then the next thing you know you have a pretty aggressive goose behind you trying to chase you out of the area," says McQuillen.

He could be seen keeping a close watch from across the street today.

It's illegal at both the state and federal level to remove a goose nest so this will likely be the situation at Kirkwood until the goslings hatch.

We are told the Incubation period is about 28 days and the eggs were laid at the end of March.