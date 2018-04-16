Aggressive goose protects nest, chases students on Kirkwood campus

Breezy today. Watch for slippery spots.More >>
Breezy today. Watch for slippery spots.More >>
The goal of the program was to help end depression in "long term care facilities".More >>
The goal of the program was to help end depression in "long term care facilities".More >>
More than 50 volunteers braved the unseasonably cold temperatures to repair the Field of Dreams.More >>
More than 50 volunteers braved the unseasonably cold temperatures to repair the Field of Dreams.More >>
Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids is warning students to steer clear of an area after a pair of geese chose to nest in the middle of campus.More >>
Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids is warning students to steer clear of an area after a pair of geese chose to nest in the middle of campus.More >>