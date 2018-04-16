Former Hawkeye Brady Ellingson transfers to Drake

Brady Ellingson is headed to Des Moines to play for coach Darian DeVries and the Drake Bulldogs. Ellingson announced in March that he was leaving the Iowa program, on Monday he confirmed on his twitter account that Drake is the destination.More >>
The Iowa State Athletics Department received permission from the Board of Regents at its meeting today to continue with planning for the creation of a sports performance center, an expansion of the Bergstrom Football Complex, an improved Jack Trice Stadium north entrance as well as new team areas for several Olympic sports.More >>
Current players Ty Montgomery, Kenny Clark, and Blake Martinez made a grand entrance on the Camp Courageous miniature railroad, joined by Packer legends Rob Davis, Antonio Freeman, and Bubba Franks. None seemed surprised by the huge turnout.More >>
The University of Iowa wrestling program led the nation in attendance for the 12th consecutive seasonMore >>
