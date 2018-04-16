Former Hawkeye Brady Ellingson transfers to Drake - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Former Hawkeye Brady Ellingson transfers to Drake

Posted: Updated:

DES MOINES (KWWL) -

Brady Ellingson is headed to Des Moines to play for coach Darian DeVries and the Drake Bulldogs. Ellingson announced in March that he was leaving the Iowa program, on Monday he confirmed on his twitter account that Drake is the destination.

As a graduate transfer, he can contribute immediately.

The 6-foot-4 guard played in 94 games at Iowa. Last season he averaged 2.8 points per game in 26 contests and shot 40% from 3-point range during his career.

Ellingson will have one final year of eligibility remaining at Drake.

