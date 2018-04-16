Youth basketball coach pleads not guilty in child porn case - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Youth basketball coach pleads not guilty in child porn case

Posted: Updated:

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - A trial has been scheduled for an Iowa youth basketball coach who's accused of secretly recording some of his players undressing.

Federal court records say 42-year-old Greg Stephen has pleaded not guilty to knowingly transporting child pornography. His trial is scheduled to begin June 4.

Court documents say the ex-Iowa Barnstormers co-director has acknowledged taking secret videos of three players disrobing in a hotel bathroom in Illinois in January. He's told investigators he recorded the adolescents in an attempt to monitor their physical development.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.