Youth basketball coach pleads not guilty in child porn case

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - A trial has been scheduled for an Iowa youth basketball coach who's accused of secretly recording some of his players undressing.

Federal court records say 42-year-old Greg Stephen has pleaded not guilty to knowingly transporting child pornography. His trial is scheduled to begin June 4.

Court documents say the ex-Iowa Barnstormers co-director has acknowledged taking secret videos of three players disrobing in a hotel bathroom in Illinois in January. He's told investigators he recorded the adolescents in an attempt to monitor their physical development.

