History of Waterloo art & writing contest announced for Waterloo youth

Calling all student artists in Waterloo in 3rd, 4th or 5th grade. In honor of Historic Preservation Month (May), you are invited to submit an original work that depicts any building or site in Waterloo that has a historical significance, meaning it's at least 50-years-old.

The artwork will be displayed at the Waterloo Public Library during May. Winners of the contest will be announced at the Waterloo Historic Preservation Awards Ceremony on May 3. Additionally, library patrons will vote on their favorite and "People's Choice Awards" will be announced in The Courier in June.

The artwork can be a drawing, photograph, essay, poem or painting. Each submission should have a short description of the site/building, and its historic significance in the community. Submissions need to be one-sided and no larger than 9" by 12". Students also should include their name, phone number, and the email address of a parent or guardian.

Submissions must be submitted by Friday, April 27 at 4 p.m. They can be dropped off at the Waterloo Public Library's circulation desk (415 Commercial St.), Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa (2530 University Ave.), or the City Planning Office at Waterloo City Hall (715 Mulberry St.)

Questions can be directed to Katie Orlando, the Waterloo Historic Preservation Commissioner, at 319-235-9397 x116 or through email at katie.orlando@iowabigs.org.