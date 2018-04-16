Iowa zoning board to make recommendation on wind farm

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) -- A Waterloo zoning board is set to hear a long-running dispute over a proposed industrial wind farm in Black Hawk County.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the county Planning and Zoning board will make its recommendation Tuesday on whether the Washburn Wind Energy should be built south of Waterloo.

Company representative Felix Friedman says the 35 wind turbines would produce 70-megawatts, which is enough to power 26,000 homes. He says the project would also generate more than $35 million in lease and tax revenue to landowners and local governments over 30 years.

Cedar Valley Citizens for Responsible Wind Energy is concerned about the project's impact on their health, wildlife and property values.

Wind energy groups say wind turbines have been operating in some areas for more than two decades and don't have negative health effects.

