"Just let it go!" Iowa police officers arrest Elsa doll

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
ALTOONA (KWWL) -

Are you ready to let the winter snow go?

Some police officers are too, and they are arresting a suspect: Elsa!

Altoona police had a little fun this weekend. They arrested an Elsa doll.

They said in a Facebook post they are, "taking Elsa back to her kingdom, so spring can finally start in Iowa."

