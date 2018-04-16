Firefox offers new protection feature - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Firefox offers new protection feature

With more people concerned about online privacy, Firefox is offering up a new feature.

Firefox now has tracking protection by default for iPhone and iPad users.

When people use the browser, web sites can't track their activity and take personal data, unless they okay it.

Previously, the feature was available for iOS, but users had to activate it.

Now, the default is available on both regular and private browsing mode.

