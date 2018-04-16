President Trump's lawyer to testify in federal court - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

President Trump's lawyer to testify in federal court

President Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, will testify in federal court today.

He will be answering questions about his law practice.

This comes after the FBI raided his office, seizing records including payments he made to women who claim they had an affair with the president.

Adult film star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in the courtroom today, watching Cohen's testimony.

