TRACKING: Breezy, cold, stray snow showers today

A few snow showers will be possible today, especially this morning as the storm system that brought severe thunderstorms and blizzards to the Midwest over the weekend tracks away from us. We keep some wind, although not as strong as over the weekend, but we will still have winds around 20 mph for most of the day. Highs will stay only in the 30s to low 40s.

We stay cold tonight as clouds track out so we will “warm” only into the mid 40s to low 50s tomorrow. Another storm system brings winter weather to the area on Wednesday. This one will have some wind and a wintry mix from Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Roads will likely be slippery in many areas, so use caution. We start to warm back up as we head toward the weekend.... although we will stay below normal, highs will be back to the low 50s Friday through Sunday. A weak system tracks near us on Saturday and could bring rain mixing with snow through the region.

Stay with KWWL for updates.

Iowa Storm Spotter Classes

Iowa DOT Road Conditions and Track a Plow

Schnack's Blog



Download the FREE Storm Track 7 Weather App

StormTrack7 iNTERACTIVE

How to get school, business and/or organization closings alerts on your KWWL NEWS app

Closings and Cancellations