BREAKING: Waterloo Police Sergeant found dead in his home

Written by Kristin Rogers, Multimedia Journalist
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Waterloo Police Sergeant Robert J Greenlee III was found dead in his home today according to a post on Police Chief Dan Trelka's Facebook page. 

Chief Trelka wrote: "His death does not appear to be suspicious in nature and cause of death is pending an autopsy. Sergeant Greenlee was a respected husband, father, police officer and member of the community. He will be missed by many."

Funeral information is not yet available. 

