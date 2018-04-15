Crash slows traffic in Waterloo - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Crash slows traffic in Waterloo

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kristin Rogers, Multimedia Journalist
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

A crash between an SUV and a small car is impacting traffic at the intersection of San Marnan Dr. and La Porte Road in Waterloo. 

An SUV is on its side in the road. 

Waterloo Police are on scene directing traffic. 

We don't know whether anyone was hurt at this time. 

Stay will KWWL as this story develops, we have a crew on scene. 

