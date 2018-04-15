Lynch defends herself amid criticism from Comey

Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch is defending her actions in the Hillary Clinton email investigation following criticism from former FBI Director James Comey.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Lynch responds to criticism from Comey in his forthcoming book that, early in the email inquiry, she had instructed him to refer to it as a "matter" rather than an "investigation."

Lynch says she was simply following longstanding Justice Department protocol against confirming or denying the existence of an investigation.

She says she rose above politics throughout the email investigation, and never discussed it with anyone from the Clinton campaign or the Democratic National Committee.

Lynch also says that Comey never raised any concerns with her regarding the email investigation.