Authorities 90 percent certain missing teen with autism is not in Wolf Creek

It's been more than a week since 16-year-old Jake Wilson of La Porte City was reported missing and authorities say they are 90% certain Jake is not in Wolf Creek.

After thoroughly searching the creek for days, authorities say they are now going to continue to search that area periodically.

The teen with autism was first reported missing last Saturday after he told family he was walking to Wolf Creek and never came back. Authorities and volunteers have spent hours searching the land and water, but they don't know where he is.

While operations have been scaled back, investigators will move their management team to the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office in Waterloo over the next few days to continue their investigation.

It's been an emotional week for family, volunteers and even authorities who have been searching for Jake. His mother had a message for her son, on the first day of the search.

"I just want you back, I want you to play your music, I want you to rock in the car, I want you to argue with me being a 16-year-old and I love him," said Megan Neiswonger, Jake's Mother.

Crews used several methods to search hundreds of miles surrounding La Porte City. On Thursday, authorities took over, saying they didn't need any more volunteers. In the following days they used sonar and other methods to sift through Wolf Creek, but this weekend authorities said they're 80%-90% sure Jake isn't in the water.

"By no means are we done, this doesn't stop," said Chief Chris Brecher, La Porte City Police.

Chief Brecher says crews will still continue to periodically search Wolf Creek as the investigation ramps up.

"We don't know where Jake is at, we know where he is not," said Sheriff Tony Thompson, Black Hawk County.

With the help of nearly a thousand people crews were able to eliminate where Jake was not.

"We did everything in our power to clear this area and we are extremely confident in the area that we have checked, that we know this is where Jake's not," said Chief Brecher.



"I wanted very badly in the first 24 to 48 hours to find him huddled up in a drainage ditch or in a sewer pipe along that creek," said Sheriff Thompson. "After that first 48 hours past, I still wanted to find him in the water, because every day we weren't getting answers out of the water."

It's been an emotional week for everyone looking for Jake.

"I don't like to lose, this isn't a loss, but this migration, this evolution, this investigation is one that I've been to before and it frustrates me," said Sheriff Thompson.

"We will find Jake, we will bring him home, that's our job," said Chief Brecher.

Investigators are asking everyone who took pictures or video in La Porte City last Saturday to send them to authorities. Sheriff Thompson says that information can help them better understand what happened the night Jake was reported missing.

You can submit those photos and videos to this website: www.fbi.gov/laportecityiowa.

Authorities are also asking people to reach out if they saw anyone walking around Commercial Street and Bishop around 8:30 p.m. the night Jake went missing.

