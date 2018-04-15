Mayor of Iowa town resigns amid debate on its police force - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Mayor of Iowa town resigns amid debate on its police force

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

The mayor of the Iowa town of Madrid has resigned amid discussions about whether to resolve the local police department.

The Des Moines Register reports Dirk Ringgenberg resigned late last week. He had proposed transferring Madrid's law enforcement responsibilities to the Boones County sheriff partly because the town is facing several lawsuits alleging police misconduct.

Madrid paid a $50,000 settlement last year in one of the lawsuits.

Some residents oppose eliminating Madrid's police force because they worry the town would get less attention.

Madrid resident Truen Olson is urging residents to oppose closing the department.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.