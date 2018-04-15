Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

Snow tapers off overnight, but the wind stays a bit brisk. Monday and Tuesday will be dry, but chilly, with our next storm bringing rain and potential wintry mix Wednesday.More >>
Cedar Rapids Police say a man and woman were struck by a truck that was backing up in the Butterfly Café parking lot on 1st Avenue NE in Cedar Rapids this morning around 9:30.More >>
A bill approved by the Iowa Legislature last week targets so-called "lunch shaming," where students whose families owe money are singled out, given inferior meals or even have their food dumped in the garbage.More >>
Forecasters say they could see seven to 10 inches Sunday morning.More >>
A 2-year-old girl is dead in Louisiana after a storm moving through the area downed a tree, pushing it onto the mobile home where she was sleeping.More >>
