Boston Marathon moment of silence held - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Boston Marathon moment of silence held

Posted: Updated:
BOSTON (AP) -

Boston holds moment of silence on fifth anniversary of Boston Marathon bombing.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.