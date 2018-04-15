Driver backs over two people in Cedar Rapids parking lot

Two people are in the hospital after being backed over by a truck.

Cedar Rapids Police say a man and woman were struck by a truck that was backing up in the Butterfly Café parking lot on 1st Avenue NE in Cedar Rapids this morning around 9:30.

Officers say when they arrived on scene, they found the two people pinned under the vehicle. Both of people were walking in the parking lot prior to being struck by the truck.

Emergency crews worked to raise the vehicle and both people were eventually transported to the hospital with injuries. At this time, officers do not believe that the injuries to both the man and woman are life threatening.

There are no charges and this time and this is an ongoing investigation.