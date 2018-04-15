Green Bay hit with snow

Green Bay, Wisconsin braces for more snow this weekend.

On Saturday, people woke up to about seven inches of snow; they got a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow throughout the day.

Forecasters say they could see seven to 10 inches Sunday morning.

Some areas north of Green Bay could see up to 18 inches of snow with winds expected to reach up to 50 miles an hour.

A snow emergency is in effect until Monday.