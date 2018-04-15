Louisiana Police: 2-year-old girl killed when tree falls on mobi - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Louisiana Police: 2-year-old girl killed when tree falls on mobile home

HAUGHTON, La. —A 2-year-old girl is dead in Louisiana after a storm moving through the area downed a tree, pushing it onto the mobile home where she was sleeping.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office said the tree fell on a recreational vehicle at the Hill Crest Mobile Home & RV Park in Haughton around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Bill Davis said four adults and a 15-month-old child also in the RV at the time were not hurt.

The sheriff’s office also reported numerous trees fell on homes and in roadways throughout the parish.

A massive tree also toppled on a trailer at the Santa Fe Village Mobile Home Park in Bossier City. Local media reported the two people and two dogs inside had to be rescued but no injuries were reported.

