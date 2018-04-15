TRACKING: Snow and Wind Sunday

Wintry mix changed over to snow overnight. Everyone is expected to see at least some snow Sunday. The WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues into Sunday afternoon. It is in place for those who live on and north of highway 30 (think Cedar Rapids and north). We expect the highest snow amounts in northeast Iowa. Between 2-5 inches will fall on and north of highway 20 (Waterloo/Dubuque and areas north). Isolated areas may see over 5 inches. Highs today reach the upper 20s north and mid-30s south of I-80. Strong winds from Saturday continue today, tonight and even into Monday. Today should feel more like January/February than mid-April.

Tonight, snow slows down and becomes more scattered. Temperatures cool into the mid-20s. Milder air is expected Monday. Highs warm into the low 30s to low 40s. A few flurries may fly tomorrow but we aren’t expecting much accumulation Monday. Clouds slowly clear tomorrow and we return to sunny skies Tuesday.

Another chance of wintry mix is possible Wednesday…along with more strong winds.

